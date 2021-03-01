Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of East Asia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen anticipates that the bank will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of East Asia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of The Bank of East Asia stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

