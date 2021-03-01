Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $52.40 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,085,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,001.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,256.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 101,478 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

