Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€18.30” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

