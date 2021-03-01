Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.47

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 37110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,744,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,398,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

