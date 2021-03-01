Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,559.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 160,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.95.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $168.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

