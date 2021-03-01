James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

JRVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

James River Group stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.49). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 681.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

