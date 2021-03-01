James (Jim) McDowell Purchases 33,566 Shares of Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) Stock

Micro-X Limited (ASX:MX1) insider James (Jim) McDowell acquired 33,566 shares of Micro-X stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,412.44 ($8,151.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micro-X Company Profile

Micro-X Limited designs, develops, and manufactures ultra-lightweight carbon nano tube based X-ray products for the healthcare and improvised explosive device imaging security markets in Australia. The company offers Carestream DRX Revolution Nano, an ultra-lightweight digital mobile X-ray system for bedside imaging for use in hospital wards and intensive care units; and Rover, a digital mobile X-Ray unit for deployed military hospitals.

