J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $146.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.