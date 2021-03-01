Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.83 million, a PE ratio of -80.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.