ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Oppenheimer

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ITT stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $84.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. increased its stake in ITT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ITT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ITT by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

