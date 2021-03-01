iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 426,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after acquiring an additional 69,871 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

