iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 36.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

