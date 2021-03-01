iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,594 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

