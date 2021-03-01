iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Position Raised by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.