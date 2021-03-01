iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 280,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,732.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 241,528 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $54.73. 216,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

