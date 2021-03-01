Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.50). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NVTA stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,631. Invitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 71,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $3,400,841.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,309,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,539 shares of company stock worth $34,348,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 361,167 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

