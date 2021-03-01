Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 7,059.0% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 28,402 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

