Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 1,058.6% from the January 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PIZ opened at $33.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.