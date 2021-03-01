Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Intuit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $12.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.62 and a 200-day moving average of $352.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

