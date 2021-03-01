International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICAGY. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of ICAGY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

