InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)’s (IHG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,996.43 ($52.21).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,002 ($65.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,879.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,513.47. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

