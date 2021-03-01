Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,810,797. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $255.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

