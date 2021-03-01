Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 39.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 604,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 77.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $453,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.84. 1,060,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,810,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

