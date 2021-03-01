Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

IBP traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,611. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

