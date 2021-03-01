Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $3.77 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $16,160.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.94 or 0.00790437 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00030846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041573 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,913,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

