Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Sells $87,461.64 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $85.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

