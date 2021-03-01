Insider Selling: Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PFG traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

