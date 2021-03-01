Insider Selling: Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells C$220,000.00 in Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,028,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,546,166.16.
Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.
- On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00.
LMR stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$31.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.
About Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V)
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.
