Insider Selling: Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Sells C$220,000.00 in Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,028,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,546,166.16.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$85,750.00.

LMR stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$31.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.