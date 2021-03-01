Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells 1,443,637 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,443,637 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,467.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
WISH opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.
ContextLogic Company Profile
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
