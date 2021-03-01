Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells 1,443,637 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,443,637 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,467.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WISH opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

