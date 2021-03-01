Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of Clearfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $128,896.80.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 5,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.56 million, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 145.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

