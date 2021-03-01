Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $554,780.28 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.63, for a total value of $554,780.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $279.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.70 and a 200 day moving average of $258.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

