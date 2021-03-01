INO COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.07 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for $5.68 or 0.00011706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00763175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042178 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

