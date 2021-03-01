Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,633 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January makes up approximately 3.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.