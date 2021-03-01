Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $28,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,971,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $195.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

