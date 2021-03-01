Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INE. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$28.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.41.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.56. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.97 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

