Inchcape’s (INCPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

INCPY opened at $10.20 on Friday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

