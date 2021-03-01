Inchcape’s (INCPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
INCPY opened at $10.20 on Friday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.
Inchcape Company Profile
