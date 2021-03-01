Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

