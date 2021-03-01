Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Decreased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $445.50 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

