Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 229 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8,743.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,887,000 after buying an additional 548,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

ADI stock opened at $155.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,928.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.