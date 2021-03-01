Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 6,417 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

