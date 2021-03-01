Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.