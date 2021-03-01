Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 380 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $258.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $272.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

