Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,713 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CSX by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 865,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 647,908 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in CSX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 680,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $91.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

