Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,204 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $239.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.47. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

