Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.20 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.