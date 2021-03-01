HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $32,423.78 and $2,745.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00754883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00028963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041194 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

