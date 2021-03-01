HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $28,955.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00485230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00072639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00078389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00463631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00193222 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

