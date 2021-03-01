HyperCash (HC) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $39.55 million and $10.13 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.01 or 1.00281359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00037581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $474.18 or 0.00973219 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00430983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00291878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00104744 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,069,113 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

