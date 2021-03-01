HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of HUYA worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

A number of research firms have commented on HUYA. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

