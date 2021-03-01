Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $50.90 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -254.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,793,000 after acquiring an additional 61,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

